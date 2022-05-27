View all newsletters
May 27, 2022

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 25.4% in April 2022

By Carmen

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 25.4% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.37% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.46% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 6.89% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.26% in April 2022, registering a 63.27% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.04% share, a decrease of 40% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 4.35%, registering a 90.91% decline from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.35%, down 66.67% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Sweden’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Saab posted 13 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 75.93% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 9 jobs and a 10% drop. Micro Systemation with 1 IT jobs, recorded a flat growth.

Mid Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.83%, down by 60.71% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 43.48% share, registered a decline of 73.68% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.7% share, down 60% over March 2022.

