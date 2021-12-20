Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.3% in November 2021

Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 7.3% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.55% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.95% share in November 2021, recording an increase of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.35% in November 2021, registering a 39.08% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 28.24% share, a decrease of 35.14% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.06%, registering a 50% decline from October 2021.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 1.18%, down 92.31% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Rohde & SchwarzKG posted 29 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 39.58% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 15 jobs and a flat growth. Thales with 13 IT jobs and Hensoldt Holding Germany with 12 jobs, recorded a 13.33% decline and a 50% growth, respectively, while MTU Aero Engines recorded an increase of 50% with 6 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.65%, down by 51.96% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.71% share, registered a decline of 34.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 17.65% share, down 37.5% over October 2021.