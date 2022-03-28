Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 3.1% in February 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 3.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

February 2022 has seen an increase of 11.17% in the overall hiring activity when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.34% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in February 2022, registering a decrease of 2.43% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in February 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 75.56% in February 2022, a 14.69% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 7.23% in February 2022, marking a 22.22% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 5.91% in February 2022, a 6.25% drop from January 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 4.86% in February 2022, a 23.33% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7.06% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over previous month.

The Boeing posted 557 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a decline of 16.24% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 41 jobs and a 43.06% drop. Raytheon Technologies with 34 IT jobs and Airbus with 33 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Vectrus recorded a flat growth with 20 job postings during February 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 73.72% share in February 2022, a 12.62% decrease over January 2022. Australia featured next with a 14.45% share, down 10.57% over the previous month. South Korea recorded a 3.15% share, a growth of 700% compared with January 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.13%, down by 4.86% from January 2022. Junior Level positions with a 34.17% share, registered a decline of 20.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.7% share, up 50% over January 2022.