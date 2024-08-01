Iranians hold portraits of late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral procession in Tehran, today (1 August). Qatar and other countries accused Israel of killing Hamas’ negotiator to deliberately sabotage ceasefire talks. Credit: AFP / Getty.

Israel’s latest killing spree has eliminated several Hamas and Hezbollah leaders responsible for conflagrating the Gaza conflict – and shattered any last hope of a ceasefire in the process.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued an order to directly strike Israel after the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) assassinated Hamas’ top political leader Ismail Haniyeh while he attended the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran yesterday (31 July).

Adding fuel to the fire, Israel earlier today (1 August) confirmed the death of Hamas’ military chief Mohamed Deif, second-in-command after overall leader Yahya Sinwar.

Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24. This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war.



The operation was conducted precisely and… pic.twitter.com/WCgL5fBkEC — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 1, 2024

Deif was reportedly killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis on 13 July which Hamas denied at the time. He was viewed as one of the orchestrators behind the 7 October attacks after footage surfaced of his pre-recorded speech announcing the attack.

Turkey, Qatar accuse Israel of sabotaging a ceasefire

On the international stage, there will be little remorse over Deif’s death – but the assassination of Haniyeh will disrupt ceasefire talks and prompt a retaliation from Iran.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Haniyeh was widely regarded as one of Hamas’ most pragmatic leaders and a critical interlocutor during ceasefire negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

📹 Last meeting



Moments from Martyr Ismail Haniyeh's last meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution#IsmailHaniye #Palestine #Hamas pic.twitter.com/IHo4CMfk3y — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) July 31, 2024

Many in the region have interpreted Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh as deliberately undermining talks aimed at releasing Israeli hostages and ending conflict in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Hamas’ 7 October attacks killed 1,139 Israelis.

Days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to “enter” Israel over Gaza, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the killing of Haniyeh demonstrated “the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government’s lack of intention to achieve peace”.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, meanwhile, said negotiations were impossible if one party assassinates the negotiators of the other party.

Steven Cook, expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, notes that “there is a self-serving quality to his statement”, as it masks the fact that “the Qataris proved incapable of convincing Hamas to agree to a ceasefire through many months of negotiation”.

Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side? Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life. — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) July 31, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country was “not aware of or involved in” Haniyeh’s assassination – marking it as yet another instance of Netanyahu acting against Washington’s wishes.

War with Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas has become a political lifeline for Netanyahu, whose popularity is at an all-time low. Should conflict cease, his far-right coalition government is expected to collapse and trigger elections, currently set for 2026, to be brought forward.

There is also concern that Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and the IDF military brass will use these assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders to justify further airstrikes, despite scores of civilian casualties.

Netanyahu and Gallant already stand accused of intentionally starving civilians as a method of warfare and the murder and persecution of Palestinians by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

#ICC Prosecutor @KarimKhanQC announces applications for arrest warrants in relation to Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant in the context of the situation in the State of #Palestine ⤵️https://t.co/WqDZecXFZq pic.twitter.com/bxqLWc5M6u — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) May 20, 2024

Two of the three Hamas leaders which the ICC sought arrest warrants for are now dead.

Sinwar, who is believed to be hiding in the extensive tunnel network below Gaza, stands accused of killing hundreds of civilians, taking at least 245 hostages and acts of sexual violence.

Israel faces a three-pronged retaliation

When Israel killed a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leader in Syria in April, Iran responded by launching hundreds of rockets and missiles in an unprecedented aerial attack on Tel Aviv.

Tehran’s retaliation may be more forceful this time around. In April, Khamenei alerted the world of Iran’s plans before it attacked Israel, whereas now his order for a direct hit on Israel was only revealed by unauthorised Iranian officials, the New York Times reported.

As Iran and Hamas plan revenge for the deaths of Haniyeh and Deif, a third entity along the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’ is also likely to be plotting retaliation for a separate killing: Lebanese political militia Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and the IDF have been exchanging blows along Israel’s northern border since 8 October. Their conflict came to a head on Tuesday (30 July) when Israel claimed to have assassinated Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukur in an airstrike in southern Beirut which saw regional airspace all but close. Shukur was the right-hand man to Hezbollah commander-in-chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Mourners carry the coffins of two children, Hassan and Amira Muhammed Fadallah, during their funeral yesterday (31 July) a day after they were killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut. Credit: Khaled Desouki / Getty.

Israel said the assassination was in response to last week’s airstrike on Majdal Shams, a Druze-populated town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. 12 children were killed while playing on a soccer field.

Hezbollah spokesperson Mohamad Afif acknowledged strikes on the Golan Heights but continues to deny responsibility for the Majdal Shams deaths. So far, more than 450 people have been killed in Lebanon, estimated at roughly 350 Hezbollah fighters and at least 100 civilians.

All eyes now turn to Iran’s imminent retaliation, and whether Tehran enlists Hezbollah, Hamas or the Houthi militia in Yemen to fire on Israel from multiple fronts.