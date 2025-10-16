This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

The GCC’s combat air fleets offer a mix of US and European platforms, but are alternatives on the horizon? According to GlobalData, by 2035 the total combat air business area for GCC countries will be just short of $9.8bn, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar as the three leading markets.

Despite being one of the smaller regional sectors for fixed-wing aviation at between 8-9% of the global total, international defence companies looking to gain traction in the GCC do not have to contend with domestic rivals, with no indigenous combat air manufacturers.

Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

Also, don’t miss out of the latest insight from our team on how autonomy is directing development in the Arctic and land domain vehicle design, a clear sign of a changing paradigm in the battlespace.

Meanwhile, we’re on the ground in Estonia at Ämari Air Base to learn firsthand from Nato’s forward air policing presence with the Italian Air Force.

For all this and more across the warfighting domains read on and follow the latest developments across the Army, Naval, Airforce, and Global Defence Technology LinkedIn channels.