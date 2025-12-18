This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.

The US Army is assessing its options as the battlefield soldier is increasingly weighed down with up to 80 pounds (36kg) of equipment, at a significant cost in mobility. Plans are afoot, but a tendency to replace one weight with other, of a different shape, indicate difficulty in changing a service culture.

Notable is the move to replace the long-serving M4 assault rifle with the M7 weapon, chambered in 6.8x51mm, adding further load to the already over-encumbered infantry.

Also, don’t miss out of the latest insight from our team on live, virtual, and construction (LVC) training solutions, gaining ever-greater traction among services.

Meanwhile, we’re on the ground Western Ukraine to learn more about the country’s unique defence procurement system.

