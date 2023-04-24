South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a meeting between the Japan Business Federation and South Korean business leaders in Tokyo on March 17, 2023. Photo by Philip Fong/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

In an interview with Reuters, reported 19 April, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol signalled that his government may change its position on arming Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion, saying that it would be difficult for South Korea to insist on only offering financial and humanitarian support in the face of large-scale attacks on civilians that are perpetrated by Russia.