In an interview with Reuters, reported 19 April, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol signalled that his government may change its position on arming Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion, saying that it would be difficult for South Korea to insist on only offering financial and humanitarian support in the face of large-scale attacks on civilians that are perpetrated by Russia.
Russian threats to South Korea over Ukraine were badly handled, vague, and late
South Korea has already backfilled Poland's inventories with $12.4bn of arms, supporting lethal aid donated to Ukraine.