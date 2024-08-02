Fears are rampant that Maduro will use military intelligence units to arrest opposition leaders Edmundo González (left) and María Corina Machado (right) at a planned large-scale protest in Caracas tomorrow (3 August). Credit: Gaby Oraa / Getty.

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has mobilised specialist military counterintelligence units to Caracas, in a bid to keep hold of power as international condemnation rains in on his ‘fraudulent’ election victory.

Over the past couple of days, footage has emerged of a large deployment of armed trucks, vehicles and personnel in the streets of Caracas. These appear to be part of the DAE, a Special Affairs Unit within the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DCGIM).

Large convoy of DGCIM special units (DAE) in Caracas. DAE is Grankos unit. #Venezuela

pic.twitter.com/rwotVb7fIV — CNW (@ConflictsW) July 31, 2024

The DAE is a name that sends shudders down spines across Venezuela. Headed by Major Alexander Enrique ‘Granko’ Arteaga, it specialises in ‘counterintelligence operations’, according to its archived website.

Granko reached international infamy, however, when the US sanctioned four DCGIM members in 2019 following the death of Venezuelan Navy Captain Rafael Acosta in their custody.

The UN has also investigated the DCGIM’s “extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including those involving sexual and gender-based violence.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Maduro’s ‘coup-proofing’

Deployment of military intelligence services is in keeping with Maduro’s authoritarian Venezuela, where the “military is designed for domestic use ahead of external deployment”, according to Wilson Jones, defence analyst at GlobalData.

“‘Coup-proofing’ is a common example. Maduro (and Assad, Kim, Saddam, or any dictator) is more concerned about staying in control of rival factions than defending a foreign threat,” Jones tells Army Technology. “The DCGIM seems to fill that role. Any group with counterintelligence responsibilities is generally going to have access to more intel, be treated as an elite unit with better equipment, and receive more regime privileges.”

Since protests broke out on Monday (29 July), at least 11 people have been killed, according to human rights NGO Foro Penal. There have been 711 arrests, reported by local outlet El Nacional.

A heightened step-up in military presence has coincided with a crackdown on Venezuela’s opposition, which claims González won 67% of the vote.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, María Corina Machado – the driving force behind the alliance despite being banned from standing – called the election a “fraudulent result”. She also said “dozens” of her colleagues had been arrested and six of her top aides had taken refuge in the Argentinian embassy in Caracas.

Earlier today (2 August), the headquarters of Venezuela’s opposition parties was ransacked by half a dozen masked assailants, who reportedly kicked down doors and stole valuable documents.

This follows video footage from Tuesday (30 July) which shows key opposition figure Freddy Superlano being kidnapped by masked men in Caracas.

#ÚLTIMAHORA Agentes del régimen secuestran al dirigente de Voluntad Popular Freddy Superlano en Caracas. pic.twitter.com/bYDayykUfh — Monitoreamos (@monitoreamos) July 30, 2024

Superlano is national political coordinator for the ‘Voluntad Popular’, a centrist party which has joined the ‘Plataforma Unitaria’ opposition alliance headed by González and powered by Machado.

The ‘colectivos’ – government gangs with “plausible deniability”

Who exactly kidnapped Superlano remains unclear, but some have pointed to the ‘colectivos’.

These groups of government-armed gangs have threatened Venezuelan voters and turned up to anti-Maduro protests with weapons as an intimidation tactic.

The colectivos do, however, demonstrate that the “general state of the Venezuelan military is not good”, Jones adds.

“Any country in such a severe economic crisis just cannot keep forces trained and armed well,” says Jones. “Maduro’s administration is also relying on paramilitary motorcycle gangs, or colectivos, in Caracas and other cities to maintain power.”

Comparisons have been drawn between Maduro’s colectivos and the ‘titushky’ – government agents who posed as hooligans to “beat up protestors with plausible deniability”, in Jones’ words, used by Russia and other post-Soviet states.

Electoral data overwhelmingly demonstrate the will of the Venezuelan people: democratic opposition candidate @EdmundoGU won the most votes in Sunday’s election. Venezuelans have voted, and their votes must count. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 2, 2024

Washington deliberated in responding to Maduro’s actions until Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (2 August) said main opposition candidate Edmundo González had won.

Alongside counterparts in Colombia and Mexico, Brazilian President Lula – a former Maduro ally – called for the release of the complete electoral dataset.

Attempts by the EU to make a unified statement were blocked by Hungary, itself governed by authoritarian-leaning Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. China and Russia were among nations to congratulate Maduro.

Despite its oil wealth, almost eight million people have fled Venezuela due to the economic chaos of Maduro’s presidency over the last 11 years.

All eyes now turn to the large-scale protest Machado and González plan to lead in Caracas tomorrow (3 August). Would Maduro and Granko risk international arrest warrants by deploying specialist DAE agents to arrest the two opposition leaders?