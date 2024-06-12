This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.
The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war is offering new insights into the role of the soldier on the battlefield, with Western countries looking to data and analytics to determine how best to prepare, equip, and utilise the boots on the ground.
From networked systems to wearable sensors, the future soldier will become a mobile information hub, interconnected to capabilities destined to dominate warfighting domains for years to come.
Elsewhere, in the air domain Europe’s military fixed-wing transport fleet has predominantly been the purview of US and indigenous platforms, such as Airbus and Lockheed Martin. However, emergent international players look set to capture a larger slice of the market.
Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Also don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team the role of artificial intelligence in the combat decision-marking chain, as arguments flow back and forth about how to develop the current human-in-the-loop system to harness the promise of autonomy.
In addition, France looks to balance investment in capability with protecting its carefully cultivated defence industry, with modernisation efforts across land, sea, air, space, and cyber.
Supplement: ESG in defence
We also have an entire supplement dedicated to ESG in this issue, where we investigate the latest driving forces in ESG, what defence companies need to know about the shift to mandatory ESG reporting, and key net-zero strategies. Plus we explore a wide spectrum of environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance issues through expert interviews, analyst comment and in-depth analysis.
You can read the supplement in our latest issue. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and our Thematic Take supplements, please click here.
If you like our magazine, sign up to have each issue delivered to your inbox.
For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments of Global Defence Technology @DefenceTech_Mag.