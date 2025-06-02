Virtualitics, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven mission readiness solutions reshaping the landscape of maintenance, sustainment, and operational decision-making, has won two awards in the 2025 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards, for Innovation and Business Expansion.

The Airforce Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the Defense industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies that are driving change in the industry.

Virtualitics won the Innovation award in the Decision Intelligence category for its Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) suite, which leverages AI-driven decision intelligence to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The company received the Business Expansion award in the AI Integration category for securing multiple multi-year Phase III SBIR contracts, demonstrating its ability to transition innovative AI solutions from research to operational deployment effectively.

Transforming decision-making with AI-driven insights

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen

Virtualitics’ IRO suite goes beyond traditional analytics by utilizing advanced AI algorithms to deliver actionable insights that directly influence mission outcomes. Unlike conventional tools that merely report data, the IRO suite actively analyzes vast amounts of information from various sources, enabling military leaders to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.

A key feature of the IRO suite is its integration with existing defense data systems, which allows for a holistic view of operational readiness, breaking down silos that often hinder effective decision-making. For instance, by unifying data from maintenance logs, personnel records, and logistics reports, commanders can assess the overall health of their operations and identify potential issues before they escalate. This capability is particularly crucial in complex military environments where timely and accurate information can significantly impact mission success.

The pioneering use of explainable AI (XAI) models is another significant advancement offered by Virtualitics. These models enhance transparency by providing clear explanations of how AI-generated insights are derived. Commanders can rely on these insights with confidence, knowing they are based on robust data analysis rather than opaque algorithms.

AI-driven applications in the IRO suite proactively assess risks and recommend corrective actions. For example, if a potential equipment failure is detected through predictive analytics, the system can alert maintenance teams to take preventive measures before the issue affects mission readiness. This proactive approach enhances operational efficiency and reduces downtime and associated costs.

Virtualitics has also demonstrated its capability to scale AI solutions across various branches of the military. The IRO suite is designed to be interoperable, addressing unique mission needs while fostering collaboration among different forces. This adaptability has been particularly beneficial in joint operations where multiple branches must work together seamlessly. By leveraging advanced modeling and intuitive exploration tools, Virtualitics enables warfighters and commanders to optimize operations in real time, ultimately leading to improved mission success rates.

Additionally, the IRO suite addresses the “decision distress” experienced by maintainers due to disconnected systems and conflicting analytics. By providing efficient and trustworthy AI-driven insights, it helps teams manage complex data sources effectively, ensuring that they have an integrated plan for responding to events and optimizing resources.

Accelerating growth through strategic AI integration in defense

In a remarkable display of growth, Virtualitics has secured four multi-year Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts within a single year—an achievement that places it among the top tier of companies in the SBIR program. These contracts are significant not only for their financial implications but also for the validation they provide regarding Virtualitics’ innovative capabilities. Securing such contracts demonstrates the company’s ability to transition AI from research and development into operational deployment effectively.

The expansion of collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force has resulted in substantial contracts that enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency. For instance, one notable project involved deploying Virtualitics’ IRO applications to support multiple weapon systems within the Air Force. This initiative aims to evolve how AI-guided applications can help flightline airmen achieve mission readiness goals and improve operational effectiveness. The integration of AI into these critical areas signifies a shift towards more data-driven decision-making processes within the military.

Additionally, Virtualitics has achieved critical milestones by deploying solutions on ADVANA, the DoD’s premier data and analytics platform. This deployment enhances decision-making capabilities across the sustainment community by providing a centralized hub for data analysis and visualization. The ability to access real-time data allows military personnel to make informed decisions quickly, which is essential in high-stakes environments.

Flexibility and adaptability have been crucial in navigating complex security and compliance requirements across various DoD environments. Virtualitics has successfully demonstrated its ability to tailor deployment strategies to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For example, the company has worked closely with government IT and DevSecOps teams to ensure that its solutions comply with stringent security standards while remaining effective in diverse operational contexts.

The company’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in its approach to feedback and iteration. By engaging with users during the deployment process, Virtualitics has refined its solutions based on real-world experiences and challenges faced by military personnel. This iterative process not only enhances the functionality of its products but also strengthens relationships with key stakeholders within the DoD.

Furthermore, Integrated Readiness Optimization is already driving positive results across the Department of Defense, with metrics indicating a potential 30% improvement in scheduling efficiency and 24% of maintenance jobs flagged as “No-Go” due to resource constraints. These quantifiable improvements underscore the effectiveness of Virtualitics’ solutions in enhancing operational performance across military branches.

“We’re honored to be recognized in both the Innovation and Business Expansion categories at the prestigious Army, Air Force, and Naval Technology Excellence Awards. Our mission-critical AI applications are delivering operational impact by modernizing decision-making—helping commanders close readiness gaps and turn data into decision advantage at speed and scale.” – Michael Amori, CEO and Co-founder, Virtualitics

Company Profile

Virtualitics is the Mission AI company, built on over a decade of Caltech and NASA JPL research. The company’s Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) suite enables decision advantage through AI-powered applications, enhancing maintenance, logistics, personnel management, cyber and sustainment across defense operations. Unlike traditional analytics tools, Virtualitics’ AI platform goes beyond dashboards—blending AI, explainability, and interactive visualizations to drive actionable insights to support decision making that directly impact mission outcomes.

While existing solutions address the question, “When will we face issues?” IRO goes a step further by helping to answer, “How can we respond?” Reliably achieving readiness requirements requires a holistic solution accounting for hurdles from data quality issues and siloed data systems. This complexity is extremely burdensome even for human experts, necessitating an AI-driven solution that offers an integrated approach to improve overall readiness.

Virtualitics’ AI solutions integrate with existing defense data systems, scale across joint forces, and rapidly adapt to evolving mission demands. Through advanced modeling, explainable AI (XAI), and intuitive exploration tools, Virtualitics enables warfighters and commanders to optimize operations and stay ahead of challenges in real time.

