William Laughton, Business Development Director at Perfect Bore Manufacturing, has played a central role in the revitalization of the UK’s defense manufacturing sector, winning the Diversity award in the 2025 Army, Airforce and Naval Technology Excellence Awards. William Laughton won the award in the Manufacturing Leadership category for his transformative leadership in advancing both sovereign defense manufacturing capabilities and inclusive workforce development within the UK defense sector.

William Laughton, Director, Perfect Bore Manufacturing

Perfect Bore Manufacturing, established in 1988, specializes in precision hole finishing technologies and is recognized as a key supplier of barrel and tube finishing solutions for mission-critical components across Army, Navy, and Air Force platforms. Under Laughton’s direction, the company has become an integral part of the UK’s defense industrial base.

Rebuilding sovereign capability and supporting national security

Laughton has overseen the re-establishment of the UK’s capacity to produce large-caliber mortar barrels, a capability that had previously been outsourced to overseas suppliers. This strategic development directly supports national defense readiness by reducing reliance on foreign sources and reinforcing the UK’s autonomy in munitions supply. Laughton’s approach has aligned Perfect Bore’s growth with Ministry of Defence (MOD) priorities, positioning the company as a key supplier within the UK’s defense supply chain.

Under his leadership, Perfect Bore has restored domestic production lines for 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortar barrels—critical assets for the UK’s ground forces. This move not only secures the supply of essential components but also ensures that the UK can respond swiftly to evolving operational requirements without the delays and vulnerabilities associated with international procurement. The company’s ability to manufacture and deliver proofed firing systems and mortar barrels to stringent military specifications has enhanced the operational readiness of the UK’s armed forces.

Laughton’s strategic investments have resulted in the commissioning of an additional 27,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space, quadrupling the company’s output capacity and enabling annual production of up to 2,000 high-specification barrels. By consolidating all critical processes—from raw material preparation to final proofing—under one roof, Perfect Bore ensures full traceability, tighter quality control, and consistent delivery of mission-critical components. The company’s 98% on-time delivery rate for MOD and prime contractors over the past 24 months further demonstrates its reliability and operational excellence.

Fostering diversity, inclusion, and workforce development

Laughton’s leadership is characterized by a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Recognizing the importance of a broad talent base for a resilient defense sector, he has implemented apprenticeship programs, hands-on mentorship, and inclusive hiring initiatives. Perfect Bore’s workforce development strategy includes targeted recruitment and skills training for underrepresented groups, ex-offenders, and military veterans, creating pathways into high-value engineering roles and building a diverse talent pipeline.

Laughton’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and academic challenges, has shaped his inclusive approach to leadership. He is actively involved on the shop floor, mentoring staff and engaging directly with apprentices, ensuring that knowledge transfer and skills development are accessible to all employees. The company’s apprenticeship and training programs are designed not only to address immediate skills shortages but also to provide long-term career opportunities for individuals who may have faced barriers to employment.

Perfect Bore’s inclusive hiring initiatives extend to ex-offenders and veterans, groups often overlooked in traditional recruitment. By offering second chances and valuing the unique perspectives these individuals bring, Laughton has fostered a culture where diverse backgrounds and experiences are seen as assets. This approach has contributed to a more resilient and innovative workforce, capable of meeting the complex demands of modern defense manufacturing.

Furthermore, Laughton’s leadership style emphasizes operational excellence through collaboration and shared purpose. The company’s culture encourages open communication, continuous improvement, and the integration of diverse viewpoints in problem-solving and innovation. This environment not only supports individual growth but also drives collective success, positioning Perfect Bore as a model for inclusive leadership in the defense sector.

Building strategic partnerships and driving sustainable growth

Perfect Bore’s growth under Laughton’s leadership is supported by strategic collaborations with major defense contractors, including Babcock and BAE Systems. These partnerships have enabled the company to secure significant projects and expand its role across Army, Navy, and Air Force domains, supporting a more inclusive and competitive defense supply chain.

Laughton has been instrumental in aligning the company’s capabilities with MOD priorities and the evolving needs of prime contractors. By investing in advanced manufacturing technologies and R&D, Perfect Bore has positioned itself at the forefront of technical innovation in precision weapons component manufacturing. The company’s ability to deliver complete, proofed barrel systems to military standards—whether for mortars, artillery, or advanced platforms—has reinforced its reputation as a reliable and strategic supplier.

The company’s near-doubling of revenue, from £4.75 million to £8 million in four years, and the creation of over 25 skilled jobs in the UK’s high-value engineering sector, demonstrate tangible economic impact and workforce development. Laughton’s focus on supplier diversity and deepened engagement with domestic forging houses, metallurgical labs, and UK-based Tier 1 partners has advanced a secure, vertically integrated supply chain for high-specification barrels and weapons-grade components.

Perfect Bore’s future vision, under Laughton’s guidance, includes ongoing investment in next-generation inspection technologies and advanced metrology systems, as well as the development of capabilities around UK-sourced forged materials. These initiatives are designed to further reduce foreign dependency and fortify national self-reliance in high-grade defense steel supply. By integrating innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to diversity, Laughton has ensured that Perfect Bore remains a critical enabler of the UK’s defense manufacturing sovereignty.

Company Profile

Perfect Bore is a premier provider of precision engineering services. They pride themselves on being the UK’s solution to long diameter to length or complex bore detail components. Having over three decades of experience in manufacturing precision tubular components, they are well equipped to deliver the future projects in hand.

Their expertise extends to working with high-temperature corrosion-resistant alloys such as Inconel, Monel, Hastelloy, and stainless steels, meeting the stringent requirements of major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and sub-tier companies.

Perfect Bore is a key supplier to the aerospace and defence sectors, with its bore solutions present in components used by leading manufacturers like Airbus, BAe, Goodrich Actuation Systems, Boeing, Moog, and Rolls Royce in projects such as the B787 Dreamliner, A400M, and A350. The company is committed to quality and on-time delivery, adhering to ‘just-in-time’ schedules and lean manufacturing initiatives to provide cost-effective solutions.

Perfect Bore maintains a fully accredited integrated management system compliant with AS9100:D/ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2023, and is the NDA’s Supply Chain Charter for Nuclear Decommissioning Sites.

Phone: +44 (0)1264 360800

E-mail: sales@pbm-ltd.com

Links

https://www.pbm-ltd.com/markets/defence/