Omni Defense Tech was recognized in the 2025 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards with the Innovation and Safety awards for its SKYDRATE® system. SKYDRATE® is currently the only in-flight bladder relief solution certified “Safe-to-Fly” and airworthiness approved on every U.S. military aircraft, as well as many allied platforms.

The Airforce Technology Excellence Awards honor significant achievements and innovations in the defense industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, these awards recognize the people and companies leading positive change and shaping the future of the industry.

Omni Defense Tech received the Innovation award for developing a next-generation, hands-free bladder relief system that enhances operational effectiveness for aircrew. The company was honored with the Safety award for advancing aircrew physiological safety by reducing cockpit risks and supporting the long-term health and readiness of military personnel.

Innovation in Aircrew Life Support: The SKYDRATE® System

Ask any military pilot about long missions, and you’ll likely hear about the challenge of staying focused while managing basic needs. For years, aircrew relied on makeshift solutions: piddle packs, adult diapers, or simply drinking less water before takeoff. None of these options met the need; each came with their own set of problems, from discomfort to genuine health and safety risks, and even loss of life.

That’s where SKYDRATE® comes in. Omni Defense Tech drew on its experience working with NASA’s Orion and Artemis programs to create a hands-free bladder relief system designed specifically for military cockpits. At its core is a soft adhesive gel interface—originally developed for space—that forms a secure seal without causing irritation or leaving behind sticky residue. The system also includes a collapsible silicone pad and an inflation ring, which help ensure a comfortable fit no matter the seat angle or flight conditions.

One feature that stands out is SKYDRATE®’s automatic operation. Sensors react instantly to urine, activating the pump only when needed. This approach not only provides immediate relief but also helps conserve battery life by running only when necessary. More importantly, this automatic feature allows an aviator to keep their hands and focus on the aircraft that they are piloting without distraction or discomfort. The disposable parts are modular, making them easy to supply and reducing the amount of training required for new users.

Omni Defense Tech didn’t develop this system in isolation. Throughout the process, engineers worked closely with both male and female aviators, medical professionals and engineers, gathering feedback and making adjustments along the way. The collaboration resulted in a product that works for everyone in the cockpit. The company continues to invest in research and development, building on its growing patent portfolio.

SKYDRATE® has undergone extensive U.S. Military mandated testing to earn “Safe-to-Fly” certification and airworthiness approval across a wide range of aircraft including fighters, bombers, tankers, transports, helicopters, and trainers.

Advancing Aircrew Physiological Safety: Addressing Operational Risk

The risks tied to old-school bladder relief methods go beyond inconvenience. There have been real incidents where pilots lost focus — or control — while trying to manage relief manually during flight. Dehydration or holding urine for too long can also affect mental awareness and lead to medical issues. The consequences have resulted in crashes costing billions of dollars and loss of life.

SKYDRATE® changes that equation. Pilots no longer need to unstrap or take their attention away from flying at critical moments. The system lets them stay hydrated without worrying about distractions or compromising safety protocols like ejection seat readiness. As a result, aircrew can keep their edge throughout even the longest sorties.

From a health perspective, SKYDRATE® helps prevent urinary tract infections, long-term bladder problems, and G-induced loss of consciousness (G-LOC) by removing the need for tactical dehydration or prolonged retention. Its design is user-friendly and meets strict military safety standards for reliability under tough conditions.

Omni Defense Tech continues to refine SKYDRATE® based on input from active-duty personnel, an ongoing conversation that ensures the system stays relevant as operational needs evolve.

By supporting aircrew health and readiness, SKYDRATE® does more than just solve an old problem; it helps crews stay sharp and missions stay on track.

“I am both humbled and honored that our Team efforts at Omni Defense Tech have gained the recognition to receive the 2025 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Safety for our in-flight bladder relief system – Skydrate®. We have worked very hard for more than 26 years to raise awareness of aircrew safety and to design and deliver the safest and most effective products to ensure that safety. In-flight bladder relief is a very important matter that has in the past sadly cost lives and equipment. Our success is very much a team effort, and this prestigious award could not have happened without the tireless efforts of the fine men and women at Omni Defense Tech.” Mark R. Harvie, CEO at Omni Defense Tech

Company Profile

Omni Defense Tech has been designing, developing, and manufacturing best-in-class products for more than 25 years, supporting various sectors including the military, NASA, Chem-Bio personnel Protection, search and rescue teams, and medical professionals.

The Vermont companies that developed into Omni Defense Tech were formed in 1998.

Omni Defense Tech founder, Mark Harvie, a pilot himself and an engineer, has a combination of 36 patents and patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that are licensed to Omni Defense Tech covering its key products and R&D projects.

Omni Defense Tech is a leader in in-flight bladder relief technology, parachutist and field operations flotation devices as well as bladder relief systems for medical and first responder environments.

Key Products:

SKYDRATE ® System – Certified Safe-to-fly and airworthiness approved in-flight bladder relief technology

System – Certified Safe-to-fly and airworthiness approved in-flight bladder relief technology OTFD ® Parachutist and field operations flotation devices in use by the U.S. Army

Parachutist and field operations flotation devices in use by the U.S. Army OWMS Space Suit Waste Management System for NASA – Artemis and Orion Missions

Various support products for military and emergency and first responder personnel

Research & Development Projects:

Automatic Active Laser Protection

Cooling and Heating apparel

Portable pulmonary body core cooling and heating systems

Dry running flexible impeller pumps

Oxygen Healing System

Omni Defense Technologies Corp

808 Hercules Drive

Colchester, Vermont 05446

United States of America

CALL OR FAX

Tel. 1.802.497.2253

Fax 1.802.497.3601

E-mail: mharvie@omni-defense.com

Links

https://www.omni-defense.com

https://www.skydrate.pro