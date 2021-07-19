Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring activity declines 0.3% in June 2021

US-based company Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring declined 0.3% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.76% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 33.42% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 1.05% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Lockheed Martin IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Lockheed Martin, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.65% in June 2021, and a 21.86% drop over May 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 26.27% in June 2021, and registered an 8.84% decline. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.1% in June 2021, a 5.48% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Lockheed Martin

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 99.8% share, which marked a 13.29% drop over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 0.2%, registering a 50% month-on-month decline.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 99.41% share in June 2021, a 13.48% decline over May 2021. Mexico featured next with a 0.39% share, up 100% over the previous month.Puerto Rico recorded a 0.2% share, decline of 50% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Lockheed Martin IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.39%, down by 20.41% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 32.94% share, a decline of 6.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.47% share, up 57.14% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.