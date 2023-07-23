Credit: Shutterstock/3rdtimeluckystudio

Each week, Army Technology’s journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Active jobs relating to generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the aerospace and defence sector have increased by 106% month on month, GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals.

Concerns around AI’s potential to compound and enhance methods of warfare have precipitated a spike in job hirings around the technology.

In the space of four weeks, active jobs in generative AI worldwide identified by GlobalData increased by 5.67% – from 1,946 jobs (June 12) to 2,056 jobs (July 10). This peaked at 2,347 jobs on July 3.

The spike in generative AI jobs comes amid global discussions around how best to regulate the technology. Aerospace and defence sector experts are monitoring the situation closely given recent developments in AI-enabled drones and medical military units.

AI in defence was also a topic of debate at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania (July 11-12). Member states pledged to accelerate “our own efforts to ensure that the Alliance maintains its technological edge in emerging and disruptive technologies to retain our interoperability and military edge, including through dual-use solutions.”

This builds on previously agreed defensive strategies for “artificial intelligence and autonomy”, outlined in the summit communiqué.