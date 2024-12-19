Elon Musk has, in recent weeks, taken to his platform X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II programme. The F-35 is no stranger to criticism, but Musk’s complaints – as well as his perceived ignorance on the matter – have invoked much ire from aviation analysts and enthusiast communities alike, even prompting a response from Lockheed Martin itself. The arguments against fifth- and sixth-generation multirole stealth fighters are much the same and Musk’s engagement makes for a useful jumping-off point for discussing them.

Understanding stealth

Though there aren’t universal standards for what makes a fifth-generation fighter, stealth capabilities are a key feature. Stealth is a fighter capability that is often poorly understood, with Musk’s comments revealing that he doesn’t understand it either. As per his comments on X, Musk claims that stealth can be overcome using “elementary AI with low light sensitivity cameras”. Aside from AI requiring data which doesn’t exist to work, this claim doesn’t hold water. His argument appears to be that, because physical objects aren’t invisible, they can’t be stealthy, something that any snow leopard would strongly disagree with.

However, dealing with stealth aircraft is complicated and requires several radar types working in tandem just to detect them, and is far from being “laughably easy”, as the Tesla CEO put it. Within certain ranges, even the stealthiest of fighters will be detected by radar. However, stealth reduces the range at which an aircraft can be detected, meaning those on the receiving end of its attack will not have time to mount an effective defence, allowing the aircraft to strike its target and exfiltrate more easily.

It is reasonable to predict that the stealth capabilities of sixth-generation fighters will be an improvement on those of fifth-generation fighters. It will be even more of an improvement on those of 4.5-generation fighters such as the Eurofighter Typhoon employed by the UK and Italy and the Mitsubishi F-2 employed by Japan, which the result of the programme will replace. To remain combat-effective in the future, air forces must be prepared to invest to improve the stealth capabilities of their most advanced fighters.

Understanding drones

Even radar systems touted as being particularly effective against stealth aircraft – such as the one used by the Russian S-400 Triumf system – have difficulty detecting small, low-velocity objects. This has led some, including Musk, to believe that drones are simply superior to fighter aircraft and that the former should have already replaced the latter. But drones are not the dreadnoughts of aerial combat, rendering all that came before them obsolete. It’s quite the opposite.

While drones, being small and reasonably agile, can be difficult to detect in some respects, they are nonetheless very vulnerable. Drones are particularly susceptible to interference, having their signals jammed and even traced back to their operator. Ukrainian forces discovered this in 2014 and since 2022 have made efforts to overcome these issues to mixed effect. This is not an issue that stealth fighters face. Granted, they cost a great deal more and have advanced systems on board to protect themselves from such interference, but the point still stands.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

There are other things to understand about drones as well. They are used in battle, as in Ukraine, primarily because resources – particularly money, time, and spare parts – are extremely limited, making maintaining an effective air force extremely difficult (though the long-awaited deployment of US-made F-16s is proving effective). Furthermore, Ukraine has seen much success downing drones using the German Flakpanzer Gepard, a self-propelled antiaircraft gun first deployed in 1976. All this is to say that drones are a stopgap that can be dealt with quite effectively by decades-old technology. They are not the overpowering force that some seem to think they are.

Drones and fighter aircraft provide entirely different capabilities and serve different functions. Thinking that because they both operate in airspace and can deliver munitions or otherwise cause damage to a target is a false equivalence. As such, drones will not be replacing fighter aircraft, even by the time the programme’s sixth-generation fighters come into service.

Understanding multirole fighters

Being a multirole fighter does not make the aircraft a “jack of all trades, master of none”, as the SpaceX CEO and many others have described the F-35. The rest of the saying goes “though oftentimes better than a master of one”, which gives a solid indication of the point of a multirole fighter.

At its core, a multirole combat aircraft (MRCA) is simply one that can perform multiple functions using the same airframe, or at least one slightly adapted for each function. Calling them a jack of all trades or a waste of money misses the point completely. The flexibility of having the same platform perform some combination of air-to-air combat, air-to-ground attacks, electronic warfare, and other functions is useful and cost-effective.

Specialist aircraft exist as well, of course. If you want dogfighters then air superiority fighters such as the F-15, F15EX, Su-33, and Typhoon (though there’s some debate about it) are your choices. If you want bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, or anything else, specialist platforms are available. But there are still gaps that MRCAs can fill, granting comprehensive air superiority and tactical flexibility. Again, to dismiss them is to expose a tremendous lack of knowledge, one that is especially inappropriate for a man who owns an automotive company, a rocket company, and has intentions of government involvement.

The GCAP sixth-generation fighter will be an important upgrade

Technologically, sixth-generation fighters will be a significant step up from current fourth- and 4.5-generation fighters currently being employed by the UK, Italy, and Japan. Technologically, more advanced computing and improved stealth capabilities (perhaps with radar-absorbing materials such as carbon nanotubes) can be expected, and directed energy weapons and manned-unmanned teaming technologies may be explored as well. Compatibility with sustainable aviation fuels will also be an important consideration, especially considering net-zero objectives such as those of the UK.

BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Company – who each have a 33.33% stake in the programme – expect the resulting system to come into service in the mid-2030s and be viable into the 2070s. For the governments of constituent nations, maintaining an effective air force is essential to achieving long-term strategic objectives and international security. Crewed aircraft have a prominent place in the future of combat aviation. As a new generation of stealth fighters is developed, it is best to dispel myths early.