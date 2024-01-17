Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian (left) met with Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq (right) at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos hours before Tehran launched missile strikes on Pakistan. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A succession of Iranian missile attacks on Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan and Pakistan have heightened fears of regional upheaval and war across the Middle East and South Asia.

Following Iran’s airstrike on Balochistan in southwestern Pakistan, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has today (17 January) expelled Tehran’s ambassador.

“This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever”, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Pakistan reserves the right to respond”.

Iranian state TV claimed the missiles targeted two sites in Balochistan with links to Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group which has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as part of its fight for independence in Balochistan.

In a Telegram post, Jaish al-Adl said the IRGC had used six drones and multiple rockets to destroy two houses where the children and partners of its militants lived.

Officials in Balochistan, meanwhile, said four missiles hit the village of Koh-i-Sabaz in the Panjgur district, 50km from the Pakistan-Iran border, killing two young girls and injuring three others.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Deceitful diplomacy in Davos

Mere hours before, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had met with Anwar ul Haq - Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan – at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

The pair reportedly discussed direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad, bilateral economic ties and “agreements already reached between the two countries on fighting terror”. Both expressed their discontent with Israel’s continued offensive on Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian also sat down with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a meeting which raised several eyebrows.

There has been a long-held animosity between neighbouring Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir, with tensions simmering amid last June’s border clashes.

India’s arch-rival China, meanwhile, has urged Pakistan and Iran to show “restraint”.

🔴LIVE: Statement by the Spokesperson on Unprovoked Violation of its Air Space https://t.co/2tktEAcdst — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 17, 2024

When questioned on Iran’s airstrikes in Davos, Amirabdollahian said only “terrorists” were hit.

Perhaps aggrieved by recent attacks on home soil – notably a bombing in the Iranian city of Kerman on 3 January which killed an estimated 94 people – Iran seems intent on dishing out heavy-handed retribution on those it believes are responsible.

Iran's airstrikes on Iraq and Syria targeted Israeli “spy headquarters”

Who exactly Tehran views as responsible remains unclear.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that Israel would pay a “regrettable price” when he accused intelligence agency Mossad of perpetrating the Kerman bombing.

The IRGC’s ballistic missile attacks in Iraq’s Kurdish region hit what Iran claimed were Israeli “spy headquarters”, while its targets in northern Syria were allegedly linked to ISIL (ISIS).

By proxy, Iran has waged war on Israel by supporting Hamas with weapons and supplies, as well as anti-Israeli militant groups in Lebanon (Hezbollah) and Yemen (the Houthis).

Iran’s military activity has markedly ramped up despite the US and UK’s joint airstrikes on the Tehran-backed Houthis, a Yemeni militant group responsible for more than 30 attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

On 11 January, Iran’s navy boarded and captured a Greek-operated oil tanker in the Red Sea. The US had seized the tanker last year for alleged sanctions violations on Iranian oil.

Despite this, it remains unlikely that the US and UK would respond to Iran’s attacks on Pakistan, Syria and Kurdistan with missile strikes like in Yemen, according to Tristan Sauer, Defence Analyst at GlobalData.

“Strikes on Iranian territory from US and UK forces are pretty much a non-starter at the moment,” Sauer told Army Technology. “Iran has such pull with other regional proxy forces that this would only make a bad situation worse.”

Even discussion of such a military response is indicative of the escalating situation.

All regional and international powers must seek immediate diplomatic solutions to avoid a Middle Eastern conflict which looks poised to embroil as many parties as the 2013-2017 Iraq War.