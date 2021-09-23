Smiths Interconnect signs multi-year contract with General Atomics to enhance the Lynx® radar

Smiths Interconnect announces a six-year contract to deliver a highly integrated multi-channel subsystem to support General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ Lynx® Multi-Mode Radar in ground and maritime missions. The Lynx radar pinpoints time-sensitive targets and produces high-resolution photographic imagery on a wide field-of-view coverage for manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Smiths Interconnect’s subsystem contributes to the accuracy of the Ground/Dismount Moving Target Indicator (GMTI) technology and enables the Lynx radar system to distinguish slow moving targets from stationary clutter. Smiths Interconnect’s extensive experience in the design and manufacture of highly integrated subsystems was instrumental in the choice of the supplier for the Lynx system.

Smiths Interconnect’s multi-channel transmit and receive subsystem combines radar system functions that were previously implemented in four separate subassemblies into a single plug-in subsystem, doubling previous capabilities. The single plug-in subsystem increases mission performance by simplifying system integration, decreasing from 3.5 U to 1.5 U, and minimizing DC prime power usage. Designed to meet the challenges of harsh environments, the Smiths Interconnect subsystem solution minimizes size, weight, and power (SWAP) while delivering critical signal accuracy and system enabling state of the art dynamic phase noise.

"Our multi-channel transmit and receive integrated subsystem is rugged, lightweight, compact in size and ideal for Remote Piloted Aircraft systems. We are pleased to be partnering with General Atomics to offer fast, reliable and efficient system designs for unmanned and manned aircraft worldwide," said Ralph DeMarco, Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Smiths Interconnect Inc.

