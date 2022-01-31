Nano-D: Omnetics’s high-performance successor to the Micro-D series

Free Catalogue

Omnetics’ short form catalogue Omnetics’ latest short form catalogue provides readers with details and background information on the company’s wide range of miniature micro and nano connector solutions that are suited for tight spaces and rugged environments. Industries covered include aviation, medical, the military, natural resource extraction and unmanned systems, amongst others. The catalogue includes detailed specification sheets for all connectors as well as information on Omnetics’ ordering process. by Omnetics Connector Corporation Enter your details here to receive your free Catalogue. Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe By clicking the “Submit” button above, you accept the Terms & Conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Omnetics Connector Corporation Privacy Policy We will also collect and use the information you provide for carefully considered and specific purposes, where we believe we have a legitimate interest in doing so, for example to send you communications about similar products and services we offer. We will always give you an option to opt out of any future communications from us. You can find out more about our legitimate interest activity in our privacy policy here. ‘We’ includes Verdict Media Limited and other GlobalData brands as detailed here. Download free Catalogue Thank you.Please check your email to download the Catalogue.

The modern world is demanding more sensing, detecting, data collection and analysis, and at faster speeds. As new devices are upgraded, they need to operate very rapidly and be accurate. Advanced physics and new materials are being used to design and develop a massive range of new electronic tools that will help us see, feel, measure, analyse, and do work for us.

Omnetics has been at the forefront in developing analog and digital connectivity systems for electronic devices that are used in virtually every industry. The company’s Director of Technology, Bob Stanton, was one of the original team members that wrote the specifications for the Micro-D connector. He was also called on to join the team to help write the Nano-D standards. Both these connectors are now governed by what are known as “MIL-SPEC” standards – MIL-DTL-83513 for Micro-D and MIL-DTL-32139 for Nano-D.

Micro-D is probably the most used size of connector in the electronics industry. Since their invention, literally billions of them have been produced and installed in devices over the years. However, the drive towards smaller and more powerful communications and other electronic systems has led scientists and designers to further reduce their size, hence the emergence of the Nano-D connectors, and R&D continuing to strive for smaller-still products.

However, the reduction in size has not meant any loss of performance. Nano-D connectors are, if anything, even more capable than earlier examples as they have benefited from advances in both materials, and the various sciences behind connectivity. Connectors used to be for power or data only; then they were made to carry both simultaneously. Now even infrared spectrum scanning and mixed light frequency monitoring connectivity have made it into the mix.

The demand for even higher speeds in digital signal transmissions from virtually every industry sector is rising. At the same time, digital products are becoming smaller, portable and more powerful. Remember, the first mobile phone systems, and how bulky and heavy they were? Now, most modern mobile phones give you many times more computing power in your pocket than the Apollo 11 rocket!

And designs for connectors and associated cables are being researched and developed continuously. Nano-D connectors are basically still a male-female connector – a round pin goes into a round hole, but almost as important as the connector is the cable.

The edge in the connector market

Omnetics’s Bob Stanton said that owing to a recent client’s requirements for “stacking and density and vertical height”, they “produced a nano strip flex cable to connect to a board”. These could have been “made as direct header attachment or pluggable, depending on the application”.

This last example is what gives Omnetics an edge in the connector market. They already display a huge range of Nano-D connectors of all shapes, sizes and electrical configurations on their website. If one fits a client’s requirements, it’s a simple case of ordering it, and it’s done.

However, if a client can’t find an exact match to their needs, all they have to do is to contact them with what they do need. Engineers will then analyse the requirements, and in discussion with the prospective client, design and fabricate samples through an online modelling platform. These samples will go through Omnetics’s fabrication/test/adjustment/fabrication/test cycle until a final product emerges in line with the client’s needs.

For the future, Omnetics has two connectors evolving rapidly. One is a family of Nano-size strip connectors; connectors that are very flat and strong, to be able to perform through high shock and vibration. (The key components inside are used in MIL-SPEC connectors.)

These were used on the Mars Rover and other space-related designs. Low weight factors into the low-profile advantage; in space instruments, one must remember Newton’s second law of motion, F=ma (Force equals mass times acceleration). As objects change velocity, lower mass is an advantage, so a variety of strip connectors are becoming a standard.

These are much more robust than commercial-grade connectors that look similar, because of Omnetics’s nano-size beryllium copper Flex Pin to socket technology and military-grade materials used in assembly.

Omnetics has designed and pioneered a second very low-profile connector called the PZN series to complement flat cabling that can gang tightly stacked groups of circuit boards. These use key military-qualified pin-to-socket systems that can perform through high shock and vibration issues that may be experienced by highly portable instruments, robots as well as instrumentation destined for space.