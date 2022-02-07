Virtana Incorporates AI into Hybrid Cloud Management Platform

Blackboard/Shutterstock

Concept: California’s technological company Virtana has developed a hybrid cloud management solutions platform that can enable customers to plan, execute, and manage their hybrid cloud implementations. The company leverages a combination of AI, ML, and data analytics to provide observability for managing app workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The platform enables workload migration, cost optimization, and observability solutions for hybrid cloud infrastructure.



Nature of Disruption: Virtana’s hybrid cloud management solutions platform includes tools for capacity auditing, cost management, and performance assurance that are designed to help plan, execute, and manage hybrid cloud implementations. It helps companies reduce costs associated with cloud waste and realize the full potential of cloud-based digital transformation strategies. One of the primary use of the new platform is to help the organizations plan smarter cloud migrations and, once deployed in hybrid cloud environments, to provide cloud cost management and governance. The platform can support apps and virtual machines across clouds, with modules that enable customers to discover and map assets while maintaining project tracking and reporting. It also breaks down multi-cloud costs and billings, unveiling daily usage changes in cloud environments via alerts and visualizing costs across dimensions including services, months, and availability zones. Virtana’s platform leverages artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOPs) to support automation and insights, combining big data analytics and ML to automate many components of IT operations processes including costing, rightsizing, event correlation, anomaly detection, and causality determination.



Outlook: Cloud spending is one of the top concerns of enterprises as the enterprise infrastructure costs are mounting. The cloud use of enterprises is increasing primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the majority of the enterprises are expected to exceed their cloud usage than the prior plans. Cloud waste is also increasing due to factors including errors in configurations and surges in demand. Virtana claims that its hybrid cloud management solution provides users with deep visibility and timely insights that enable them to effectively manage cloud infrastructure and lower the costs associated with it. The new software as a service (SaaS) hybrid cloud management platform helps to monitor, optimize, and migrate mission-critical infrastructure and applications for some of the largest and most complex IT environments. In January 2022, Virtana raised $73M in a funding round from Atalaya Capital Management, Elm Park Capital Management, HighBar Partners, and Benhamou Global Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand its product development, sales, and marketing teams.

This article was originally published in Verdict.co.uk

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Related Companies