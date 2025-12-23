The agreement permits work at multiple locations nationwide, with a potential performance period through December 2035 if all options are exercised. Credit: Mehaniq/Shutterstock.com.

Xenith Solutions has secured a place on the US Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award contract.

The SHIELD framework is intended to streamline acquisition for advanced missile defence technologies.

Xenith will be eligible to compete for task orders involving research and development, systems engineering, prototyping, experimentation, technology upgrades, and long-term sustainment.

These activities may require integration of AI and machine learning (ML) solutions where specified.

Xenith CEO LeeShabe said: “Being selected for the SHIELD contract vehicle meaningfully expands Xenith’s role in the missile defence ecosystem and accelerates our progression into larger, more complex mission environments.

“This award positions Xenith to compete, scale, and deliver across high-impact defense programs where speed, integration, and mission outcomes matter most. We see SHIELD as a platform for sustained growth and long-term partnership with the Missile Defense Agency.”

The SHIELD contract is part of the Golden Dome missile defence initiative and enables fast deployment of layered defence architectures across distributed operational environments.

The agreement allows for work at various locations nationwide, with the potential period of performance extending through December 2035 if all options are exercised.

This contract aligns with Xenith’s strategy to grow its involvement in the defence technology sector, particularly in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, data engineering, and systems integration.

The award expands the company’s opportunities to deliver technical capabilities that address evolving threat vectors and operational requirements for government agencies.

Xenith chief growth officer Mark Coleman said: “SHIELD represents the type of opportunity which supports Xenith’s evolution into a recognised mid-tier defence partner where deep mission understanding, technical rigor, and speed of execution matter.

“Our growth strategy is focused on delivering differentiated, cutting-edge solutions that solve our customers’ most complex challenges, not just responding to requirements. This contract vehicle positions Xenith to scale thoughtfully while continuing to lead with innovation and mission outcomes.”

