Canada-based Xanadu Quantum Technologies has reached a collaborative research and development (R&D) initiative with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance photonic quantum technologies.

The new strategic alliance is set to expedite the progress of silicon photonic integrated circuits designed for quantum functions, targeting enhancements that are applicable in both defence-related and civilian sectors.

Spanning a period of four years, this R&D contract leverages AFRL’s knowledge in fielding advanced technologies and Xanadu’s efforts in quantum computing via photonics and on-chip system integration.

AFRL Information Directorate deputy director Dr Mike Hayduk said: “Today’s environment requires the cooperation of industry partners to help lay the groundwork for deployable quantum systems that meet the evolving needs of the US Air Force and broader Department of Defense.”

As part of the collaboration, Xanadu will gain access to AFRL’s Process Design Kit (PDK) for crafting silicon photonic circuits.

Xanadu’s role will be to integrate this PDK into its existing software environment and provide constructive feedback that will assist AFRL in refining their chip configurations for quantum-oriented uses. These uses include generating entangled photons and developing sources of squeezed light—key components necessary for the operation of quantum computing and communication networks.

The partnership between Xanadu and AFRL extends beyond technology development; it also encompasses joint ventures into exploring market opportunities, production strategies, and reciprocal knowledge sharing.

Xanadu is expected to contribute insights regarding potential industry sectors and consumers for quantum photonic processors as well as associated equipment.

In return, AFRL stands to gain from assessing Xanadu’s circuit designs, simulation capabilities, and software platforms, which incorporate exclusive techniques related to quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and error-resistant system designs.

Xanadu hardware chief technology officer Dr Zachary Vernon said: “This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of photonic quantum hardware and bring real-world applications closer to reality.”

Earlier this month, Xanadu was chosen to participate in the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI).