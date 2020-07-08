Wickr to provide secure communications platform across US DoD

Wickr has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide its recall, alert and messaging (Wickr RAM) across the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Under the $35m contract, Wickr will deliver secure communications to the army, navy, marine corps and airforce with end-to-end encrypted file, video, chat, text and voice services for end-users.

Wickr Federal Operations head Dan Skinner said: “Providing secure communications to the tactical edge and higher on government and personal devices for data up to IL4 FOUO to include PII and PHI is greatly improving situational awareness and enabling commanders to have more complete decision-making data.”

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certified Wickr RAM will enable full administrative and compliance controls.

The end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform is a DoD approved Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) certified application suite.



Accredited by the DoD, the self-hosted platform is the only collaboration service that meets the security criteria of the National Security Agency (NSA).

Further, the technology requires an Air Force Cloud One and Air Force Special Operations Command Cloud certified fully managed service provider.

The application suite will allow secure communication and collaboration control of deployed personnel to address the requirements to serve recall, alert and messaging.

Wickr RAM ensures the privacy of the forces in the harshest environments with its end-to-end encryption and zero trust infrastructure.

The USAF is obligating more than $8m for fiscal operations and maintenance funds that would be carried out at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center in Hurlburt Field, Florida, with conclusion expected by May 2022.