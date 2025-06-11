VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. Credit: Vuo/commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

Finland’s VTT Technical Research Centre is set to inaugurate the nation’s first Nato Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) programme in 2026.

This programme is designed to enhance corporate capabilities in creating dual-purpose technologies that tackle significant issues in defence and security resilience.

Participants selected for the DIANA accelerator are eligible for a €100,000 ($114,168) grant. The programme also provides a comprehensive six-month training experience, complete with access to approximately 180 testing facilities.

VTT, alongside Finland, received approval in 2024 to join the Nato DIANA network, which includes establishing an accelerator and two testing sites.

The testing sites are currently operational, and the forthcoming activation of the accelerator will contribute to Nato’s objectives of promoting dual-use technology advancements.

The enrolment phase for the initiative is currently accessible to enterprises from all Nato alliance states.

VTT LaunchPad incubation and acceleration head Lotta Partanen said: “Next year, the accelerator operated by us will be one of the active players in the DIANA network, and we will be mentoring companies alongside sixteen other accelerators. Together with our partners, Aalto University and the University of Helsinki, we are eager to start mentoring startups and SMEs that want to develop dual-use technologies.”

The upcoming year’s accelerator agenda encompasses ten technological domains: energy and power, advanced communications technologies, human resilience and biotechnology, contested electromagnetic environments, operations in extreme environments, resilient space operations, maritime operations, critical infrastructure and logistics, data-assisted decision-making and autonomy and uncrewed systems.

VTT defence vice president Sauli Eloranta said: “The Nato DIANA accelerator will provide companies training sessions and mentoring in commercial, technical and defence-related issues, as well as access to defence expertise and investor networks. The companies selected to the accelerator programme will gain facilitated access to Nato’s commercial market through the Rapid Adoption Service (RAS) mechanism.”

The application window for 2026 is presently active and concludes on 11 July 2025.

In preparation for participation in the DIANA accelerator programme, VTT said it is offering coaching and assistance over the ensuing weeks to enhance their prospects of selection.

