The UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded a contract to VolkerFitzpatrick to resurface runways at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lossiemouth airfield in Moray, Scotland.

The £75m contract continues preparation works for the planned arrival of nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at the base from next year.

Resurfacing works and other enhancements at the RAF Lossiemouth are aimed at future-proofing the base.

Enhancements also include accommodation for personnel, a new air traffic control tower, drainage and electrical supplies improvements. In addition, the DIO is upgrading facilities at the Moray base to support IX (Bomber) Squadron.



DIO project manager Russ Liddington said: “The improvements to the runways will make them suitable for use by the new maritime patrol aircraft, and continue to enable Typhoon operations which are essential to the UK’s Defence capabilities.



“It represents a significant investment in Scotland and secures the future of RAF Lossiemouth status as a main operating base.”

Work under the resurfacing contract is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

It is likely that aircraft and crews operating from RAF Lossiemouth will have to relocate to another base while the runway intersection is completed.

RAF Lossiemouth is the home base for four Typhoon combat aircraft squadrons supporting RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) operations.

Lossiemouth Development Programme director group captain Simon Strasdin said: “Resurfacing our airfield operating surfaces represents the next stage towards operating the fleet of P-8A Poseidon from RAF Lossiemouth, and I am glad to welcome VolkerFitzpatrick onto the team, which will help to deliver it.”

A joint venture between Kier and VolkerFitzpatrick is under another contract to prepare RAF Lakenheath for the arrival of the first US Air Force F-35A aircraft in 2021.

Last month, construction got underway on the F-35 infrastructure at RAF Lakenheath.