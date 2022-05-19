Vertex secures $130m helicopter maintenance contract for US AFGSC

A US Air Force MH-139 Grey Wolf dual-piloted, twin-engine helicopter in flight. Credit: US Air Force/The Vertex Company/GlobeNewswire.

Vertex Company has been awarded a maintenance contract for the US Air Force’s (USAF) UH-1N Twin Huey and MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters.

The total value of the contract is estimated to be around $130m.

The contract’s performance period is one year and has four additional one-year options.

All related work will be carried out at the FE Warren Air Force Base (AFB) in Wyoming, the Minot AFB in North Dakota and the Malmstrom AFB in Montana.

Vertex CEO and president Ed Boyington said: “The Vertex Company will provide the [US] Air Force with high-quality helicopter maintenance that ensures operational availability.

“We bring an uncompromising focus on success to the important mission of the US Air Force Global Strike Command.”

As part of the contract, Vertex will provide aircrew flight equipment, helicopter engines and other ground equipment maintenance for the helicopters operated by the USAF’s 582nd Helicopter Group.

The two helicopters, namely the UH-1N Twin Huey and the MH-139 Grey Wolf, will support the Air Force Global Strike Command’s (AFGSC) missions.

AFGSC is a major command headquartered at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana. It includes combat-ready forces for conducting the US’ strategic nuclear deterrence and global strike missions.

The helicopters also provide security to the AFGSC’s intercontinental ballistic missiles, bomber aircraft and other weapons.

Vertex Aerospace and Defence Services president Richard Caputo said: “Vertex will provide the Air Force with organisational-level maintenance, which is the first level of maintenance at operational units.

“The Vertex Company maintainers work closely with airmen on the ground to ensure helicopters are ready to fly when they are needed.”