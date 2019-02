Vertex Aerospace has received a $97.5m contract extension with the US Air Force (USAF) to manage and sustain the base supply of its T-1A Trainer Fleet aircraft.

The company has delivered contractor support, including logistics and maintenance services, for over 170 T-1A aircraft since the USAF procured the Jayhawk aircraft in 1992.

Vertex Aerospace logistics director of programmes John Hall said: “Vertex is proud to continue its history of supporting the T-1A aircraft since its delivery to the US Air Force in 1992.



“We remain committed to providing solid, dependable contract performance in support of the critical mission of training the next generation of US Air Force pilots.”

“Vertex provides logistics support services to the C-12 fleet in more than 20 locations throughout the US, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and Honduras.”

Vertex services the medium-range, twin-engine aircraft at four USAF bases located in Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, and one Naval Air Station in Florida.

T-1A is an advanced version of T-1 Jayhawk, which is manufactured by Raytheon and Hawker Beechcraft and derived from the commercial Beechjet 400A aircraft.

The aircraft features Collins avionics and is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 955km/h.

The renewal comes after the company won a $35m contract to support the USAF C-12 programme. Vertex provides logistics support services to the C-12 fleet in more than 20 locations throughout the US, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and Honduras.

Other USAF aircraft delivered by the company previously include T-38, T-6, and KC-10.