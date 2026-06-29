A US Air Force Beech C-12D Huron aircraft. Credit: InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com.

Vertex Aerospace has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $500m to deliver contractor logistic support services for the US Air Force’s C-12 fleet.

The contract, announced by the Department of War (DoW), covers “time-sensitive” movement of personnel, cargo, and medical evacuation.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

In addition, Vertex Aerospace will deliver test support services for the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), and Pacific Air Forces (PACAF).

The work outlined in this contract is planned for completion by 30 June 2031 and will be distributed across 23 sites around the world.

Key US installations include Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, Edwards Air Force Base in California, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Madison, Mississippi.

International sites comprise locations such as Buenos Aires in Argentina, Gaborone in Botswana, Cairo in Egypt, Yokota Air Base in Japan, and Oslo in Norway, among others.

According to the announcement, three offers were submitted as part of a competitive acquisition process.

At the time of the award, funds being obligated include $237,125 from fiscal year 2026 operation and maintenance, $7,250 from research, development, test, and evaluation, and $5,659 from Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

The contract will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

The C-12, also known as C-12 Huron is a military adaptation of the Beech Model 200 Super King Air, used for personnel and cargo transport, as well as medical evacuation and test backing.

The aircraft is operated by several branches of the US armed forces for a range of roles, including VIP transport, embassy support, range clearance, and light cargo movement.

In 2021, Vertex Aerospace also secured indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $38m from the USAF to support its C-12 Huron aircraft fleet.