Vectrus wins two contracts under AFCAP V to provide support for USAF

The AFCAP V is an eight-year $6.4bn contingency support contract. Credit: US Air Force.

US-headquartered global infrastructure, IT and logistics support services provider Vectrus has secured two new firm-fixed-price task orders from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the two task orders, valued at $40, Vectrus will provide installation and other support services to the USAF.

The task orders have been awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract.

AFCAP V is a $6.4bn indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that provides contingency planning, deploying, training, as well as equipping of forces.

Contracts under this vehicle also include emergency and contingency construction, as well as logistics and commodities.



This IDIQ contract is a multiple-award and includes several other companies. It has a base performance period of eight years.

AFCAPV V is aimed at providing resources and management required to establish, maintain, operate, and dismantle remote sites and operations in support of global contingency and humanitarian missions for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Vectrus president and CEO Chuck Prow said: “Our work supporting the airforce’s most critical mission requirements is strengthened with two new wins under the AFCAP V IDIQ contract.

“These recent wins build on our AFCAP wins that were announced in the first quarter and demonstrate Vectrus’ ability to support our clients contingency and humanitarian support requirements with a full range of facilities and logistical services across the globe.

“We are pleased in the airforce’s confidence with Vectrus to support their critical missions and look forward to building on our exemplary service and track record of growth with this important client.”

In April 2018, Vectrus won a new task order to support the USAF at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).