Vector BOMBARD is a jet-powered, long-range precision strike system. Credit: Vector.

US uncrewed-systems company Vector has introduced BOMBARD, a jet-powered, long-range strike system with a stated maximum range of 1,100km.

The new system was unveiled at the Axios Future of Defense Summit in Washington, DC.

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In a release on 19 November, Vector said it was developed in response to changing military requirements and lessons from current battlefields, including Ukraine.

BOMBARD is claimed to have a cruise speed of 235mph, a maximum take-off weight of 281lb and a payload capacity of 50kg.

The platform is designed for autonomous flight from launch through terminal engagement and includes GPS-denied navigation, Open C2 integration and a modular payload interface.

Development and testing of the system are continuing, with further engineering validation and flight testing planned as the system progresses.

As part of Vector’s SR2 joint venture with Saudi Arabia, the system is due to be manufactured locally and marketed in the country as SKYWASP.

The venture is based in north Riyadh and is expected to support local production and sales to the Saudi market.

Vector said the system’s development was informed by teams working alongside military personnel and observing battlefield developments.

The company described the wider shift towards larger, faster, jet-powered one-way attack drones as creating new demands for attritable uncrewed systems.

Vector CEO and co-founder Andy Yakulis said: “Modern warfare is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and the technology available to our warfighters needs to evolve just as quickly.”