Varjo, an enterprise virtual and mixed reality solutions provider, has been awarded a contract through the AFWERX Challenge Commercial Services Offering (CSO) process.
This contract is part of the US Air Force’s (USAF) AFWERX Super Goggle Challenge, which intends to address a key challenge within the Department of the Air Force.
The USAF is seeking solutions to help Department of Defence (DoD) digitally design a high-performance, multi-capable goggle.
This goggle is intended to replicate “outside the cockpit” visual environments, which are required for advanced synthetic flight training.
The goals of the AFWERX Super Goggle Digital Design Challenge include digitally designing a goggle for prototyping and testing within two to four years.
This will encompass requisite subsystems in the near term and is expected to expand the list of potential vendors and solution providers.
Varjo Defense & Aerospace VP Tristan Cotter said: “Varjo is excited to continue driving innovation in immersive virtual training solutions, developing the technologies that will define the future of flight training.
“Our selection as part of the Super Goggle Challenge represents an important step forward in leveraging mixed reality to ensure that US Air Force pilots and our allies are better prepared for real-world missions.”
Guided by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), AFWERX aims to streamline the CSO solicitation vehicle to bring solutions to Department of the Air Force end-users and acquisition professionals.
Since its launch in 2018, the AFWERX Challenge programme has expanded opportunities for small businesses by reducing bureaucratic overhead and improving contract execution.
Earlier in 2024, the US AFRL announced that the AFWERX military innovation centre had launched the Weapons Programme Executive Office Design Sprint and Challenge initiative.