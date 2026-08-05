A US Air Force Beech C-12D Huron. Credit: InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com.

V2X has secured a contract to continue providing logistics support for the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-12 Huron aircraft fleet.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement carries a ceiling value of $500m and extends through June 2031.

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Under the contract, V2X will deliver maintenance, supply chain, engineering, and logistics services for C-12 aircraft operated by the Air Force and associated partner agencies.

The company is tasked with sustaining the fleet’s global availability, covering work at multiple US and international sites.

In addition, the support will extend to Foreign Military Sales partners in regions including North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Pacific.

V2X Aerospace Systems senior vice president Vinny Caputo said: “Our customers depend on these aircraft to execute missions around the world, often on short notice and in demanding environments.

“This award reflects the confidence the US Air Force places in our people and our proven ability to deliver sustained aircraft readiness. We are proud to continue supporting this important fleet with the operational excellence, technical expertise and mission focus our customers expect.”

The new contract builds on V2X’s ongoing partnership with the Air Force and is designed as a firm-fixed-price agreement, the company said.

V2X said it has consistently achieved C-12 mission capability rates above 95% under the previous programme, while receiving top ratings for quality and execution in the US government’s Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System.

The C-12 Huron, a military variant of the Beech Model 200 Super King Air, is employed for time-sensitive transport of personnel and cargo, medical evacuation, VIP transport and flight test activities.

According to V2X, the aircraft supports operations for organisations such as Air Force Materiel Command, the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency, and Pacific Air Forces.