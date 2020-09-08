USSTRATCOM conducts B-52s training missions in North Africa

The US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) has carried out a B-52 interoperability training missions in North Africa.

Conducted in support of the US Africa Command, the missions also saw participation from four Moroccan F-16s.

During the missions, the long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber will also display its maritime interdiction capabilities.

As part of the demonstration, the bomber will intercept the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The carrier will simulate as a hostile vessel in the southern Mediterranean Sea.



US Africa Command Operations director major general Joel Tyler said: “Conducting these missions alongside our African partners shows the strategic reach of our joint force and our collective commitment to preventing malign influence in Africa.

“The security and stability of the African continent remains a vital US interest.”

The US military regularly carries out such combined theatre security cooperation engagements with its international partners.

These missions enable to sustain a high state of interoperability, readiness and proficiency, as well as boost the ability to tackle security challenges.

Tyler added: “These efforts demonstrate the professionalism, agility, and capabilities of our forces with international partners to address today’s complex and dynamic global security environment, as well as our commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Mediterranean Sea.”

In June this year, USAFE-AFAFRICA conducted the first large force exercise (LFE) to enhance combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.