Mission Delta 31 (MD 31) Guardians operate the GPS system. Credit: John Ayre/United States Space Force.

The Space Operations Command (SOC) of US Space Force (USSF) has taken delivery of an updated operating system for the Global Positioning System (GPS).

The modernised system is intended to “maintain resiliency” of the satellite constellation and to refine positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services in response to current and future demands, the USSF said.

This upgrade is part of the GPS Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX), a key component among several acquisition initiatives led by the Space Systems Command.

Collectively, these programmes aim to provide advanced capabilities for the GPS III enterprise.

Other initiatives include the development of GPS III/IIIF satellite vehicles and enhancement of Military GPS User Equipment.

The upgrades are set to offer users better signal availability in environments with electronic interference, heightened ability to pinpoint system failures, more precise position and time data, as well as continuous access to military code with assured integrity.

Space Systems Command programme military communications and positioning, navigation and timing executive officer Cordell DeLaPena said: “One of our missions is to deliver sustained, reliable GPS capabilities to America’s warfighters, our allies and civilian users. The current enterprise modernisation efforts underway gives users confidence that GPS will continue to provide worldwide premier PNT service.”

In preparation for a full transition, Mission Delta 31 (MD 31) Guardians, who operate the GPS system, collaborated with SSC to implement a systematic approach involving transition exercises, rehearsals, and constellation transfer trials.

These steps are crucial to confirm the system’s integrity and functionality before its complete handover, according to MD 31 commander colonel Stephen Hobbs.

“Additionally, there are risk reduction activities designed to demonstrate OCX’s ability to integrate using residual, on-orbit GPS satellites,” Hobbs stated.

The process began with contractor Raytheon initiating OCX delivery on 1 July 2025.

Post-acceptance, MD 31 will engage in further integrated systems testing and operational readiness exercises while preparing for the transfer of the GPS constellation.

Hobbs added: “Testing and transition events will continue until the system is ready to transfer to operations, which is expected in late 2025. Technology in space is advancing at lightning speed, with many new players from around the world. Modernising GPS is key in maintaining this essential service and remaining a leader in space.”

In May 2025, USSF Space Systems Command selected Viasat to proceed to Phase II of the $100m Enterprise Space Terminal (EST) programme.

