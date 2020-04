The US Space Force’s (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has awarded a contract to L3Harris Technologies for the airforce and army Anti-jam Modem (A3M).

With a ceiling value of $500m, the five-year contract has an initial delivery order of $30.6m.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will provide a secure, wideband, anti-jam satellite communications terminal modem.

Developed for the US Department of the Air Force and Army, the modem will be utilised for tactical satellite communication operations.

L3Harris Communication Systems president Dana Mehnert said: “With the proliferation and growing sophistication of threats in the electromagnetic spectrum, it has become increasingly important to enhance protected communications capabilities for the warfighter.



“The A3M technology solution enhances the warfighter’s ability to communicate critical data by maintaining resilient and secure satellite communications in highly congested and contested environments that include the presence of adversarial jamming.”

L3Harris will carry out the design, development, fabrication, integration, certification and testing of Block 1 modems in collaboration with SMC.

The Air Force Ground Multiband Terminal and the Army Satellite Transportable Terminal will use the modem.

SMC’s Protected Tactical Waveform technology can be protected using the jam-resistant modems.

The anti-jam capability operates on military satellite communication terminals through the Wideband Global Satcom constellation.

The modems are optimised for high-rate production. They will become an integral part of the service’s growing Protected Anti-Jam Tactical Service enterprise.

Earlier this month, L3Harris secured a contract valued $23m to modernise and sustain critical USSP infrastructure to be used by the military.