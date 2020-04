L3Harris Technologies has secured a contract to modernise and sustain critical US Space Force infrastructure to be used by the military.

Under the $23m contract, the modernised infrastructure will keep track of activities and objects in space.

Over a period of ten years, the current estimated contract value with the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center is up to $1.2bn.

As part of the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) contract, the company will be responsible for providing sustainment services for existing and future ground-based space domain awareness sensors.

The contract will also cover services of space battle management command and control capabilities.



Under a follow-on programme to the Systems Engineering and Sustainment Integrator programme, MOSSAIC was awarded to L3Harris in 2002.

The company will address the growing threat to critical space assets. This will be done by introducing new capabilities of the system under modernisation.

The 17-year collaboration of L3Harris with US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center continues with the latest contract.

L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “Space as a warfighting domain has a complex and interdependent system supporting it from the ground, air and space.

“L3Harris supports our customers in each of these domains, giving us a unique understanding of the ecosystem and the mission, and enabling us to make quick modifications, provide necessary sustainment and introduce new capabilities.”

In February this year, L3Harris secured an artificial intelligence (AI) contract to develop a software platform by US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center.