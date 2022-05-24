USSF signs MoU to develop and sustain uniforms

The director and PEO of AFLCMC’s Agile Combat Support Directorate signed a MoU with deputy director of staff for the Office of the Chief of Space Operations. Credit: Brian Brackens/US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The US Space Force (USSF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding member uniforms.

The MoU was signed by Wade Yamada, deputy director of staff, Office of the Chief of Space Operations, and Lea Kirkwood, programme executive officer (PEO) and director of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Agile Combat Support (ACS) Directorate.

The new agreement covers responsibilities associated with the design, development and sustainment of the USSF uniforms.

Yamada said: “The signing of the MoU with PEO Agile Combat Support represents a milestone achievement in the continued growth and development of the US Space Force.

“From being a one-person show in the basement of the Pentagon, we are now leveraging support from the Department of the Air Force to scale production of our service uniform.”

The Office of the Chief of Space Operations’ Change Management Team (CMT) collaborated with the Air Force Uniform Office, within the ACS Human Systems Division, to design, modify and field new Space Force uniforms.

The work also included the design and development of physical training or PT uniforms.

Leveraging a new MoU-designated programme at the Uniform Office, the USSF will develop the service dress coat, maternity service dress, sweater and wheel caps.

Soon, the Uniform Office is also expected to start developing mess dress uniforms for the USSF, working alongside the CMT uniform team.

Kirkwood said: “Uniforms are a key part of military culture and identity, and our team has worked diligently with our Space Force partners to create uniforms that look sharp, are comfortable, and meet requirements.”

