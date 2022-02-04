USSF selects L3Harris to advance ATLAS space domain awareness programme

L3Harris has been supporting the space superiority mission for more than 30 years. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The US Space Force (USSF) has chosen L3Harris Technologies to integrate and fast-track its Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS) space domain awareness programme.

In 2018, the US Air Force initiated work to introduce the ATLAS, which will serve as the replacement to the Space Defence Operations Centre (SPADOC).

The new project is intended to improve and modernise USSF’s space domain awareness and capability to detect and counter anti-satellite threats.

L3Harris has been developing applications under a new architecture, which aims to enable ATLAS to tackle increased debris, anti-satellite tests, adversarial threats, and commercial constellations.

Under this recent deal, L3Harris will incorporate the US Government’s equipment and manage ATLAS application deployment.

L3Harris space and airborne systems president Ed Zoiss said: “Anti-satellite threats have increased and require attention now.

“We are responding to the urgency by partnering with the Space Force to modernise space domain awareness assets that are key to understanding and acting on those threats.”

SPADOC started operations in the 1990s to support the safety of flight operations, oversee space objects, and process space events such as anti-satellite launches.

L3Harris has been supporting space superiority missions for more than three decades. It will leverage its capabilities to develop technologies that help control the space domain and safeguard assets.

Last December, the company finished a critical design review (CDR) of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) prototype.