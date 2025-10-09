USSF will use Muon Space’s wildfire monitoring satellites for weather imaging. Credit: Muon Space via LinkedIn.

The US Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded a $44.6m contract to Muon Space, under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programme.

This Phase III Firm Fixed Price Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement is aimed at enhancing global wildfire management and response capabilities. It also provides cloud characterisation and theatre weather imagery data products to support joint war fighter operations.

This contract will enable System Delta 810 (SYD 810), part of SSC, to mature and integrate payload technology from Muon Space.

Muon Space will build upon its previous collaboration with the non-profit Earth Fire Alliance, where they launched the FireSat prototype.

As part of this effort, Muon Space will develop plans to launch three satellites through prototype demonstrations, supporting Data as a Service (DaaS) commercial environmental monitoring integration and evaluation.

SSC SYD 810 advanced programmes chief Andy Betz said: “SSC is focused on accelerating the delivery of cutting-edge capabilities to our Guardians and warfighters.

“This Phase III award exemplifies our commitment to fully implement the US Space Force’s Commercial Space Strategy and take advantage of the speed, innovation, and capabilities offered by the commercial sector. Through these efforts, we will both create strategic advantages and support Combatant Commander objectives.”

The contract will facilitate the extension of Muon’s multispectral infrared imaging payload, Quickbeam, by adding additional spectral bands.

This will result in the Quickbeam-S variant, tailored for unique environmental monitoring mission needs.

The Quickbeam-S Payload is a cross-track scanning multispectral imager equipped with nine spectral channels that cover visible through infrared spectral regions, which can support a broad spectrum of military missions.

SSC operates as the field command within the US Space Force responsible for acquiring and developing resilient space capabilities to counter emerging threats and maintain the nation’s strategic space advantage.

Managing an annual space acquisition budget of $15.6bn for the Department of Defense, SSC collaborates with joint forces, industry partners, government agencies, academia, and allied nations.

