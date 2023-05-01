EITaaS is a DAF initiative that aims to provide a standardised, innovative and agile IT service across the service. Credit: U.S. Air Force/Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) initiative has received clearance from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The latest announcement comes after several rounds of protest that ended as the GAO denied the final challenge on 13 April.

With this clearance, the USAF and CACI NSS can now move ahead with the blanket purchase agreement related to the EITaaS ‘Wave 1’ services.

The initial Wave 1 contract worth $5.7bn was awarded by the Department of Air Force in August last year, after a competitive process.

CACI NSS was chosen as a lead for the winning Contractor Team Arrangement team.

Other companies include Bowhead Logistics Management, Cartridge Technologies, InSequence Cask NX, Vision Information Technology Consultants, CDIT, Oneida Technical Solutions, Enhanced Veterans Solutions and Expansia Group.

EITaaS aims to provide ‘standardised, innovative, and agile’ agile information technology (IT) services to the USAF.

Wave 1 agreement focuses on transforming the DAF’s existing in-house, base-centric delivery models to an enterprise servicer model.

Enterprise IT & Cyber Infrastructure Division senior materiel leader colonel Justin Collins said: “This award marks a major milestone in transforming Air Force Enterprise IT into a more modern and efficient service.

“In addition, it will allow airmen to shift their focus from day-to-day IT operations to warfighting initiatives and imperatives.”

Collins informed that Wave 1 will focus on three main areas. It will support IT Service, Asset and Operations Management to provide a comprehensive IT storefront to the DAF employees for managing their IT services.

Wave 1 will provide an ‘Enterprise Service Desk’ and local field services to over 800,000 users.

Airmen will have access to ‘End-User Devices’ and ‘Device Management’, allowing them to have and use the equipment as per the mission requirements.

So far, the USAF has tested Wave 1 end user services at eight global military installations, where it provided faster login times and higher functioning devices.

It will now be tested at additional locations, including Chantilly, Virginia, to deepen particular blanket purchase agreement order requirements.