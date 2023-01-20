621st CRW’s new retrofitted truck parked near the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) 621st Contingency Response Wing (CRW) has rolled out an initial prototype for their new multi-capable light service support vehicles.

The unit was scheduled to retrofit and upgrade a total of 48 trucks, as part of CRW leadership’s initiative to prepare the fleet to undertake various future contingency response missions across the globe.

Some of the major upgrades in the vehicle include increased handheld radios and amplifier range, power inverters, a public address system, laptop stands, infrared/amber strobe lights, improved storage capacity and tie-down points.

It is also certified to be used for secondary loads.

USAF 321st Contingency Response Squadron vehicle mechanic tech sergeant Rex Russell said: “We made it so you can use aircraft tie-downs on the rear of the truck, decreasing load time by 20%.

“I can remove two pallets from an aircraft, two less pallets to take off, means a faster load/unload time and you get more space to take equipment.”

The vehicles are currently undergoing testing phases by taking part in different exercises. The airmen who used the truck during these exercises have provided positive feedback about the new truck, with some minor adjustments.

The CRW team is now compiling associated data and paperwork to commence the final production phase, under which $2.5m contracts will be awarded to deliver vehicles in the next five years.

Russell added: “Contracting will review it for final approval and send it out for bids. We will review companies that place bids to ensure requirements are met and contracting will award it to start the process of getting them built.”

The trucks are currently in the inventory and will be delivered to two contractors for installing electronics and hardware for fleets on the west and east coasts.