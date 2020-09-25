USAF to upgrade Naval Air Station Keflavik airfield infrastructure

The Detachment 4 of the US Air Force (USAF) Installation and Mission Support Center has awarded three contracts with a total value of $38m to upgrade the airfield infrastructure at Naval Air Station Keflavik in Iceland.

The projects support the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) which is implemented by the US European Command.

It aims to boost the US Air Forces, Nato member state forces and European allies’ responsiveness and readiness.

The initiative is a partnership between the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Detachment 4, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central, the Icelandic Coast Guard and the Icelandic Airport & Air Navigation Authority.

The design and construction manager, Detachment 4, will carry out the project with aid from NAVFAC EURACENT.



Iceland Prime Contractors will execute the work, which includes three major initiatives, parking aprons expansion, preparation of the bed-down site to aid personnel in an expeditionary environment and to upgrade the hazardous cargo pad of the airfield for the loading and unloading of explosives.

AFCEC Facility Engineering Directorate director Col David Norton said: “The airforce depends on the technical expertise of the professionals from AFCEC and Det. 4 to deliver mission-ready infrastructure.

“We are upgrading infrastructure at Naval Air Station Keflavik to provide a high level of readiness for US Air Forces in Europe. We have incorporated innovative design and construction techniques to build resilient facilities to ensure the longest lifespan at the overall lowest lifecycle cost.”

In a separate development, the Department of the Air Force has chosen 15 additional companies to participate to develop new capabilities for Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

These 15 companies will join over 50 other companies that were chosen this year.

Under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts, over the next five years, each company will receive funds ranging from $1,000 to $950m in total to work on seven different ABMS product categories.

In June, USAF Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) replaced the 64-year-old runway at Little Rock Air Force Base (AFB), Arkansas, US.