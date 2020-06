Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Air Force (USAF) and US Navy have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the transfer of the lead responsibility of Joint Base (JB) Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, US.

The transfer of JB Anacostia-Bolling from the navy to the airforce will take place in October this year.

The MOA was signed by USAF Vice Chief Staff general Stephen Wilson and Naval Operations Vice Chief admiral William Lescher.

Transfer of the service at JB Anacostia-Bolling also set into effect changes at JB Andrews in Maryland.

In March, the organisational changes were approved at both bases.



All subordinate group and squadron functions were prepared by the 11th Wing on JB Anacostia-Bolling to support host-unit requirements for approximately 70 mission partners.

Host wing on JB Andrews was transferred from the 11th Wing to the 316th Wing.

With the MoA, the navy could initiate a resource transfer of more than 900 appropriated and non-appropriated fund civilian positions.

It also transferred $645m to the airforce and mission partner-support requirements.

In October 2010, the Support Facility-Anacostia and Bolling Air Force Base initially combined as a joint base under navy authority.

The 11th Wing on JB Anacostia-Bolling is scheduled to meet initial operating capability this year. It is expected to reach full operating capability by October 2022.

Wilson said: “More than half of the mission sets on JBAB fall under the airforce, so it made sense for us to assume the responsibility for prioritising installation and mission-support resourcing at the base.”