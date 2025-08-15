A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts a combat air patrol over the US Central Command area of responsibility in 2025. Credit: USAF

US-based military flight training company Red 6 announced the award of a contract by the US Air Force (USAF) to integrate its ATARS (Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System) into the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Awarded through the USAF’s Air Combat Command and the Air Force Research Laboratory, Red 6 claims the award positions the company as the first in the world delivering real-time, in-flight synthetic air combat training directly into the cockpits of operational fighters.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Data Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

“ATARS is the only system capable of replicating the cognitive complexity fighter pilots face in real-world engagements — and now we’re delivering it in the cockpit of a frontline tactical jet,” said Daniel Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Red 6 in a 15 August release.

The contract builds on Red 6’s integration of ATARS into the T-38 Talon and signals an expansion of the company’s footprint across the USAF and beyond.

ATARS allows pilots to train against virtual adversaries in real-time during live flight, offering repeatable and measurable training intended to blend the realism of live operations with the flexibility, and cost savings, of simulation. 

The F-16 is one of the most widely operated fighters in the US inventory, despite having first entered service in 1978. At present the USAF has just under 900 C/D variants in its fleet.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence

US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate?

Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis.

By GlobalData

In addition to the F-16 and the T-38, ATARS is already integrated into the MC-130 with the US Air Force and the BAE Systems Hawk T2 with the UK Royal Air Force. Red 6 also holds active integration partnerships with Boeing, Aeralis, Palantir, SNC, and Northrop Grumman. 

Greater used of blended reality training can offer advantages over all-real world or simulator alternatives, providing pilots with the ability to physically operate their aircraft while engaging in simulated scenarios, delivering real-time feedback.

According to GlobalData’s 2024 thematic intelligence report into the gamification and simulation training trends in defence, the market was forecast to grow to $37.5B by 2032.

Airforce Technology Excellence Awards - The Benefits of Entering

Gain the recognition you deserve! The Airforce Technology Excellence Awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and impact. By entering, you showcase your achievements, elevate your industry profile, and position yourself among top leaders driving industry advancements. Don’t miss your chance to stand out—submit your entry today!

Nominate Now