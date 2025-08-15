A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts a combat air patrol over the US Central Command area of responsibility in 2025. Credit: USAF

US-based military flight training company Red 6 announced the award of a contract by the US Air Force (USAF) to integrate its ATARS (Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System) into the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Awarded through the USAF’s Air Combat Command and the Air Force Research Laboratory, Red 6 claims the award positions the company as the first in the world delivering real-time, in-flight synthetic air combat training directly into the cockpits of operational fighters.

“ATARS is the only system capable of replicating the cognitive complexity fighter pilots face in real-world engagements — and now we’re delivering it in the cockpit of a frontline tactical jet,” said Daniel Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Red 6 in a 15 August release.

The contract builds on Red 6’s integration of ATARS into the T-38 Talon and signals an expansion of the company’s footprint across the USAF and beyond.

ATARS allows pilots to train against virtual adversaries in real-time during live flight, offering repeatable and measurable training intended to blend the realism of live operations with the flexibility, and cost savings, of simulation.

The F-16 is one of the most widely operated fighters in the US inventory, despite having first entered service in 1978. At present the USAF has just under 900 C/D variants in its fleet.

In addition to the F-16 and the T-38, ATARS is already integrated into the MC-130 with the US Air Force and the BAE Systems Hawk T2 with the UK Royal Air Force. Red 6 also holds active integration partnerships with Boeing, Aeralis, Palantir, SNC, and Northrop Grumman.

Greater used of blended reality training can offer advantages over all-real world or simulator alternatives, providing pilots with the ability to physically operate their aircraft while engaging in simulated scenarios, delivering real-time feedback.

According to GlobalData’s 2024 thematic intelligence report into the gamification and simulation training trends in defence, the market was forecast to grow to $37.5B by 2032.

