A US Air Force (USAF) operated T-38C Talon supersonic jet trainer has crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base (AFB) in southern Texas.

The accident at the aircraft’s home base resulted in the death of one pilot, while the other crewmember has been injured and sent for treatment to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio, Texas.

The names of the two T-38C Talon crewmembers have not yet been disclosed.



While the emergency responders of the Laughlin AFB are assigned to the location of the accident, a board of officers will convene to investigate the crash and identify what caused the incident.

“In September, a T-6A Texan II military trainer aircraft deployed with the USAF’s 12th Flying Training Wing was involved in an accident near Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas.”

Additional details of the accident will be provided as and when information becomes available, the USAF said in a statement.

The accident is reportedly the fifth crash involving the Talon trainer aircraft over the past year.

In September this year, a T-6A Texan II military trainer aircraft deployed with the USAF’s 12th Flying Training Wing was involved in an accident near Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas.

Last year, a T-38 jet was reported to have crashed a few miles from the Texas base, killing a pilot instructor, reported Air Force Times.

The T-38 Talon is built by Northrop Grumman. It is a 14m-long twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer aircraft that can be deployed to carry out a wide range of roles.