The US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has issued a pre-solicitation notice of a proposed contract action to procure new F-15EX fighter jets from Boeing.

The notice states that the AFLCMC is planning to award a sole source, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the aircraft.

The contract will include upgraded F-15EX aircraft, hardware and software design, development integration, test, subsystem and structural component production, as well as product support.

Additionally, it covers the installation of future modernisation kits and delivers improvements to the F-15E weapon system.

The new Boeing jets will be procured as ‘a refresh to the F-15C/D fleet and augment the F-15E fleet’.



The centre has also issued a second pre-solicitation notice indicating plans to award a sole-sourced IDIQ contract to GE Aviation for the delivery of F110 turbofan engines.

It will purchase as many as 480 F110 engines, including an engine monitoring system, integrated logistics support, tooling and other support equipment.

The engine type is being procured in support of the derived configured F-15EX weapon system and is claimed to meet the requirements.

Orders and contract awards are expected to commence in May this year.

The Boeing F-15EX is the most developed variant of Boeing F-15 Eagle / F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft.

The US Department of Defense requested $1.1bn to procure eight F-15EX fighters in the fiscal year 2020.

It has plans to procure a total of 144 F-15EXs in the future.