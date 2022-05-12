USAF reservists and F-35As from Hill AFB participate in Sentry Savannah

Personnel perform a routine pre-flight maintenance check on an F-35A Lightning II during exercise Sentry Savannah. Credit: US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster.

The US Air Force (USAF) reservists and F-35A Lightning II fighters from Hill Air Force Base (AFB), Utah, have participated in Exercise Sentry Savannah 2022.

This is the first time USAF reservists and active duty from Hill AFB, an all-volunteer combat-ready force, have participated in the two-week exercise.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, the Reserve 419th Fighter Wing (FW) and active-duty 388th FW, which serve to maintain the fleet in a Total Force partnership.

The two fighter wings also serve as USAF’s first combat-capable units to deploy the F-35A jets.

Conducted in Savannah, Georgia, Sentry Savannah is Air National Guard’s (ANG) fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft exercise.

The latest edition of Sentry Savannah joint air-to-air exercise witnessed the participation of around 1,300 joint force airmen and personnel from more than ten units across the US.

The exercise provides counter-air capabilities training to the fighter pilots and trains the maintenance airmen to recover the aircraft in the rapid employment.

During the exercise, the reservists practised the employment of the recently launched multi-capable airman concept, under which the members were able to hone their skills and were prepared for mission accomplishment.

419th Maintenance Squadron fuel management technician airman 1st Class Miguel Perez said: “The crew chiefs and I did the launch and recovery of the jets and then they showed me how they refuel.

“Then they showed me post-flight inspections and transparency cleaning. I learned a lot yesterday and I learned a lot more today.

“When I get back home, if they need help launching the jets, I can help them.”