A USAF trainer aircraft. Credit: Michael Fitzsimmons/Shutterstock.com.

US Aviation Academy has secured a 10-year contract worth $835m from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide Initial Pilot Training for Air Force flight officers.

The academy will conduct Private Pilot, Multi-Engine, and Instrument Rating courses at its locations in Denton, San Marcos, and New Braunfels in Texas, as well as Peachtree City in Georgia.

The training will utilise US Aviation Academy’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved syllabus, glass cockpit aircraft, and standardised instructional practices that comply with USAF requirements.

US Aviation Academy CEO Mike Sykes said: “We are honoured to support the United States Air Force in preparing the next generation of United States Air Force Pilots. This contract reflects the confidence placed in our instructors, facilities, and underscores our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes across multiple campuses.”

The contract extends US Aviation Academy’s involvement in flight training for government and civilian sectors.

Campuses involved in the programme include the headquarters in Denton, which is located near the DFW metroplex and central Texas facilities near Austin and San Antonio.

The Peachtree City site serves as a base in the southeast near Atlanta and provides access to varied airspace and meteorological conditions.

Associated technician training centres are located in San Marcos and Forest Park.

In anticipation of delivering this contract, US Aviation Academy has committed over $30m for aircraft acquisitions and real estate in 2025.

These investments include more than 50 Tecnam and Cessna glass cockpit aircraft, status as launch customer for TRU Simulation Veris AR Level 7 FTDs for the Cessna 172, and purchase of 22 acres adjacent to Denton Enterprise Airport earmarked for development as a flagship training centre.

The academy has also planned a new hangar of 14,000ft2 in Peachtree City, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026, and a hangar and office complex of 20,000ft2 in New Braunfels.

Further capital outlays are anticipated across these locations and other markets throughout 2026.

US Aviation Academy has operated under its current ownership since January 2006.

Over the past two decades, it has expanded from operating several aircraft within a single facility to a fleet of 230 aircraft, around 2,000 active students, and a total infrastructure footprint of 260,000ft2.