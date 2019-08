The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded an AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to Falkonry for its machine learning system, Falkonry LRS.

In April, Falkonry was awarded a Phase I SBIR contract, which qualified the company to supply artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solution to government agencies.

During Phase I, the company focused on critical operational data problems in the US Air Force (USAF).

STRATCOM’s Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) intends to use Falkonry LRS to analyse huge volume of operational data.



The product will allow JWAC to identify patterns while providing real-time inferencing.



It will allow defence organisations to make informed decisions about mission-critical operations.

Falkonry founder and CEO Dr Nikunj Mehta said: “Because of sole source justification, Falkonry can now receive contracts from any military branch without having to go through a full selection and qualification process with other companies.

“This sole source justification ensures that any military customer that wants to use predictive operations technology can do so in a much shorter timeframe than was previously possible, and will in turn, obtain quicker results.”

As part of the programme, Falkonry is providing an ‘air gap’ version of the Falkonry LRS system to meet security needs.

In network security, a concept known as air gap ensures the protection of computer systems from the risk of security compromise.

Air gap involves physically isolating a secure computer network from unsecured local area network and the public internet.

The company stated that its machine learning solution is designed for deployment in both classified and unclassified environments.

Falkonry LRS can be deployed by government agencies looking for predictive analytics without the need for employing data scientists.

JWAC R&D project manager Laura Stuart said: “For defence and intelligence applications, predictive operations technology must be easily deployable, scalable, highly secure and handle the massive amounts of operational data generated.

“By uniquely meeting these requirements, Falkonry LRS allows us to leverage powerful AI-enabled technology without having to hire data scientists.”