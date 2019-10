The US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Mobility Command has concluded the Mobility Guardian multinational readiness exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.

The three-week exercise Mobility Guardian began on 8 September, concluding on 28 September.

Mobility Guardian is intended to validate readiness and test rapid global mobility capability.

Hosted by the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, the 30-nation exercise involved more than 4,000 US and international aviators. The US was represented by around 46 aircraft.

The Nato Strategic Airlift Capability – Heavy Airlift Wing’s C-17 also took part in the mobility exercise.



Mobility Guardian exercise director lieutenant colonel Joseph Monaco said: “Mobility airmen train like we fight; as a joint force alongside our coalition partners.

“Our goals for Mobility Guardian included building partnership capacity with our allies and partners, and ensuring the interoperability of our weapons systems and tactics, techniques and procedures through the Five Eyes Air Force Interoperability Council.”

The exercise provided an opportunity to practise international integration, such as mixed aircrews and international aircraft formations.

Mobility Guardian International Coordination Cell director lieutenant colonel Jonathan Magill said: “Our allies and partners participated in every core competency of air mobility in Mobility Guardian, including airland, airdrop, air refuelling and aeromedical evacuation.

“Overall, our partners flew more than 90 missions and we were able to ramp up international sorties during the final phase of the exercise to maximise training for our partners who have travelled across the world to train with us.”

During Exercise Mobility Guardian, the US, four international partners and the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division integrated for a joint forcible entry scenario.

For the US, the exercise enabled forces to enhance interoperability with partner forces and share best practices.