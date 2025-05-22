An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM launches during an operational test. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon.

The US Air Force (USAF) has conducted a successful test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch was executed by a joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command personnel.

During the test, the Minuteman III ICBM equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle was launched as part of routine and periodic testing activities.

The Western Test Range at Vandenberg served as the principal testing site for the Air Force Global Strike Command’s strategic deterrence systems.

The trial is intended to confirm the safety, security, reliability and effectiveness of the US nuclear deterrent system.

US Air Force Global Strike Command commander general Thomas Bussiere said: “This ICBM test launch underscores the strength of the nation’s nuclear deterrent and the readiness of the ICBM leg of the triad.

“This powerful safeguard is maintained by dedicated airmen – missileers, defenders, helicopter operators and the teams who supports them – who ensure the security of the nation and its allies.”

Oversight for the test was provided by Vandenberg’s 377th Test and Evaluation Group, which holds the responsibility for managing ICBM testing.

The missile’s re-entry vehicle travelled approximately 4,200 miles to reach its target at the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site (RTS) in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, located at the Kwajalein Atoll.

The RTS is equipped with advanced sensors, including high-fidelity metric and signature radars, optical instruments, and telemetry systems, all of which support the research, development, testing, and evaluation of US defence and space programmes.

During these tests, RTS personnel collect radar, optical, and telemetry data during the terminal phase of flight to assess system performance.

RTS range director army lieutenant colonel Casey Rumfelt said: “Reagan Test Site is an indispensable national asset, uniquely equipped to support critical tests of our nation’s offensive and defensive systems, including all Glory Trip missions.

“Its specialised instrumentation and strategic location are unmatched globally, ensuring the effectiveness of our nation’s strategic deterrent.”

Airmen from each of the three missile wings were chosen to support the mission.

Maintenance support was provided by teams from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Force Base in Wyoming and the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.

Personnel from these bases maintain round-the-clock alert status for the country’s ICBM force, notes USAF.

Data collected from the test launches will contribute to the continued evaluation of the ICBM programme, with input from the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and US Strategic Command.

The objective is to ensure the Minuteman III missile’s operational capability and the long-term effectiveness of the nuclear deterrent.

As the US transitions to the LGM-35A Sentinel, the Minuteman III will remain in service to guarantee deterrence capabilities until the new system is fully operational.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) Sentinel programmatic agreement aims to replace approximately 400 ageing Minuteman III missiles across various USAF missile fields.